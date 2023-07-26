US Congress kicks off public UFO hearings today (Watch live here!)

"The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena," says top Senate Democrat and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). "We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public."

Today, the US Congress kicks off its public UFO hearings to reveal to the public what the government may know about non-human intelligences, crashed craft from "somewhere else," technology of unknown origin, and other weird UFO-related phenomena. You can watch the hearing live below, starting at 10am ET.

From Vanity Fair:

One of the scheduled witnesses will be David Grusch, a former intelligence official and the subject of an attention-grabbing headline in June that helped spark this most recent round of public interest in UFOs. In the piece, Grush alleged that the U.S. government was illegally withholding information related to its possession of "intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin"; subsequently, Grusch has suggested that the government has come into contact with "malevolent" alien pilots[…] On Wednesday, Grusch will be joined by Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot who claims to have seen multiple UAPs, and David Fravor, another former Navy pilot who witnessed what is now popularly known as the "tic tac" incident in 2004[…] [Tennessee Republican Representative Tim] Burchett said the US had evidence of technology that "defies all of our laws of physics." He added: "We're gonna get to the bottom of it, dadgummit. Whatever the truth may be. We're done with the cover-up."

Sure, the truth is out there but we probably aren't going to hear it today.