Xylaria polymorpha also known as "dead man's fingers" is a fungus which grows out of the ground and resembles decaying fingers. This morbid looking fungus can be blue, black, or covered in white fluffy spores.

"Dead's man fingers" are found in forest areas and often grow from tree stumps and rotting wood. This mushroom could be highly dangerous to consume, so don't taste it, no matter how tempted you may be.

I love the creepy look of this fungus. It's the most goth fungus I've ever seen.