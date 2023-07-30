These fish tattoos are on another level

Stephanie Brown tattoos stunning images on people's bodies. Her vibrant, high quality fish art tattoos are some of my favorites. I love this colorful severed fish head with blood droplets oozing out of it. The fish has a realistic shine and luminosity that I haven't seen in many tattoos.

Here's another fish tattoo with tiny sharp teeth, and I can't get over how cool it looks. Any of these could be hanging on a wall in an art gallery. I love the way it looks more like a watercolor painting than typical tattoo art.

This lemon fish tattoo is making me hungry for some seafood. If I had this one ,I'd need to wear long sleeves to keep my sushi cravings at bay.