This lawn chair is made out of the lawn itself. See a timelapse of the chair go from a sculpted mound of soil to a grass covered soil seat, built directly into the ground.

As long as you don't mind a few bugs in your butt, this lawn chair looks like a wonderful place to relax. I wonder if it gets muddy after a rain?

I'd love to see one of these chairs with flowers growing out of it around the edges. It's like something right out of a fairies garden. I like the idea of someone saying "It's time for me to go outside and water the chair!".

Video Credit: @jack727_