Apple relents; Twitter is now X in the app store

Apple has either given a one-time exception or just changed the '2-letters or more' naming rule for the app store. A search for Twitter now shows "X" as your option.

Long ago, I worked for Cable and Wireless, a very large international telecom, that had just bought the assets of Exodus, a failed data center company, out of bankruptcy. The company held a "brand study" conducted by an outside consulting firm that was a giant rip-off, and somehow, the combined business became "Exodus: a Cable and Wireless Company." Leveraging a reputation for miserable mismanagement, and that of a bumbling global telecom. The business paid over one million dollars for that fantastic advice. Musk did this for free. Must be a genius.

Ars Technica: