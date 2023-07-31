Here's Paul Reubens dancing on his toes on a TV gameshow years before "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" (video)

Paul Reubens, who died yesterday, first introduced the world to Pee-wee Herman during a 1977 live performance by comedy troupe The Groundlings. Along with playing comedy clubs with The Groundlings during those early years, Reubens also appeared on TV's The Gong Show more than a dozen times. Here he is in 1979 with John Paragon playing the characters "Suave & Debonair." Of course, Paragon played Jambi the Genie and voiced Pterri the Pterodacty on Pee Wee's Playhouse. Don't miss the toe-dancing that Reubens eventually brought to the big screen in Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)!

Watch the clips below: