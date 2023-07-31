Paul Reubens, Pee Wee Herman, dead at 70

Paul Reubens, best known for performing as Pee Wee Herman, died Sunday night, reports Variety. He was 70 years old. He wrote a farewell statement, disclosing his illness and apologizing to fans, which went live after his death.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Everyone has their favorite moment, but this one is mine.