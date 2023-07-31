Marvel reveals season 2 of 'Loki'

Season 1 of Marvel's 'Loki' proved to be a smash hit, largely owed to the chemistry of its two leads, the orange-tinted midcentury aesthetic, and the fresh take on multiverses that unfortunately made Marvel then proceed to beat the concept to death. Multiverse fatigue has plagued this phase of Marvel's endlessly dragging MCU, so how exactly they plan to freshen things up in the newly revealed season 2 is unclear – but at least Ke Huy Quan is getting work.

The future of Marvel is worrying (or, well, even more worrying than usual), given the WGA and SAG strikes going on at the moment, but it's doubtful anyone would notice if AI took over writing Marvel movies anyway.