NES-styled mechanical keyboard

8bitdo, creator of gorgeous, high-end configuration nightmares, has a beautiful new design coming: a NES-themed mechanical keyboard. It's the company's first clicky clacky tipper tapper and comes in two international styles.

The keyboard has 87 keys, is compatible with both Windows and Android, has hot-swappable switches, and will be available in two editions. The N Edition has an almost all-white design with grey, red, and charcoal accents reminiscent of the classic NES console design, while the Fami Edition has maroon and black colors that make it look like a Famicom accessory.

I know this is me being totally spoiled, but matching 4:3 displays are now called for. There are, of course, NES Pi cases (PC cases, even!) already to be had…