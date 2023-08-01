This 500-page book of found images is close to its crowdfunding goal

I'm posting this for selfish reasons. I pledged $95 for a copy of Scrap Book, a 532-page 8 1/2" x 12" hardcover collection of found art, curated by Glenn Bray, the "renowned collector and archivist of underground comix, low and high art." I have his other two recent art books, Library and Blighted Eye, and they among my favorites.

There are just a few more days in the campaign, and it is 25% short of its funding goal. If you like vintage weirdness, I promise you will like Scrap Book.