Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino's old username turned into parody account with adult content link

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Twitter/X, loves her job so much that she changed her username on Twitter from @lindayaccs to @lindayaX. However, she forgot to instruct Twitter's remaining software engineers to lock her old username. As a result, someone took advantage of the situation and turned it into a parody account, adding a link to the adult video site, xvideos.com.

So far, Twitter/X has decided to let the account remain. The account has only three tweets so far, which include "Does anyone know who owns xvideos?" and "Hello fellow Reptilians!"

The account also features a poll asking, "Let's revert back to Twitter! Who's with me?" which has received 549 votes, with 87.8% voting yes.