Hand-picked by Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk to captain his treasured Xitter to success, CEO Linda Yaccarino has once again proven she is out of touch and perhaps as intelligent as her "genius" boss, the Techonking of Mars.

Yacco has welcomed Elon's new baby, the AI Grok, to the world and proclaimed it her best friend. Her communications do seem like they are using AI to write this shit. Maybe Grok did it themselves, and the end is near as a poorly designed misogynist, antisemitic AI does the SkyNet thing.