Two gooey creatures hug above the street traffic

Watch two gooey creatures hug in an animation on a building above the hustle and bustle of the street traffic.

Can you imagine the ruckus that these giant balloon people must have been causing inside of their apartment complex as they grew, shrunk, and bumped into the walls? I'm aghast that they are able to get away with these shenanigans.

These two humanoids should also learn to put the blinds down when expressing this type of affection. They need to learn some proper manners. I wouldn't be surprised if a Karen or two reported them for causing such a brouhaha.

Jokes aside, this wonderful animation is by artist @shanef3d. Be sure to check out their other fantastic work!