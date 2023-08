Streetwear designer KidSuper created a wild capsule collection for luxury brand Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2023 line. Along with some opulent shirts, hoodies, and jackets, designer Colm Dillane created a Louis Vuitton camera bag that is also a fully-functioning digital camera. No need to complain about the price though as the item unfortunately isn't going into production.

More photos and video from the camera in operation below: