Delta passenger hurts himself, then attacks flight attendant with "sharp object"

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight yesterday afternoon held down an unruly gentleman who attacked a flight attendant with a "sharp object" after using it on himself. The plane had just landed in New Orleans.

The 39-year-old man first used the unspecified object to cut his own neck. He then "grabbed a flight attendant" who "suffered two superficial lacerations from the sharp object and was later treated on scene," according to authorities via ABC7. Passengers jumped in to help, subduing the man until police came onto the plane to arrest him. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs.

