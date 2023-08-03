Delta passenger hurts himself, then attacks flight attendant with "sharp object"

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight yesterday afternoon held down an unruly gentleman who attacked a flight attendant with a "sharp object" after using it on himself. The plane had just landed in New Orleans.
The 39-year-old man first used the unspecified object to cut his own neck. He then "grabbed a flight attendant" who "suffered two superficial lacerations from the sharp object and was later treated on scene," according to authorities via ABC7. Passengers jumped in to help, subduing the man until police came onto the plane to arrest him. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs.
From ABC7:
[He] was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening and was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, police said.
Authorities did not release the medical status or the identity of the flight attendant who was the target of Montgomery's attack.
The suspect was charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery, police said.
It is unclear what the suspect's motive was in the attack but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.