Dimwit gets lightbulb stuck in mouth imitating online challenge (video)

Last week, a man turned up at the Yuyao City Fire and Rescue Brigade station in Zhejiang, China with a cloth over his face ranting about something. When he removed the cloth, the emergency crew saw that the fellow had a lightbulb stuck in his mouth. In a not-so-bright move, he had pushed it into his maw after seeing an online challenge. Then the dimbulb couldn't get it out.

From Oddity Central: