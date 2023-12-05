Person busted for shoplifting during "Shop With A Cop" event

More than 75 police officers were roaming a Walmart in Livingston County, Michigan on Saturday for the annual "Shop With A Cop" event. Taking place nationwide, these events pairs police officers with kids—many of whom are from underserved communities or have suffered a traumatic event—to go on a shopping spree and shine a positive light on cops. But during the event, Walmart employees noticed that a woman who also happened to be shopping at the store was allegedly trying for a five-finger discount on her purchases.

From MLive:

Walmart staff notified a Michigan State police trooper who was participating in the event that the woman was attempting to steal $727.86 worth of merchandise, according to the release. The trooper followed the woman out to her vehicle, which was parked next to all the patrol vehicles of the officers participating in the event, police said.

They promptly arrested the 62-year-old woman and took her to jail.