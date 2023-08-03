Florida bans AP Psychology courses across the state

The stink of Ron DeSantis spreads as Florida now "effectively bans" AP Psychology classes. Apparently, the state's most popular high school advanced placement course displeases the authoritarian governor because its chapters that cover sexual orientation and gender identity "violate state law." Just like the AP African American studies course that was banned under DeSantis' watch earlier this year for "violating state law."

And clearly, the anti-freedoms Florida man knows better than parents (and their practically adult children) what level of education these students should be receiving — because that's how fascism works. Keep 'em controlled. Keep 'em stupid.

But the College Board has a different take, as they shared in a statement that said, in part:

As we shared in June, we cannot modify AP Psychology in response to regulations that would censor college-level standards for credit, placement, and career readiness. … Any course that censors required course content cannot be labeled "AP" or "Advanced Placement," and the "AP Psychology" designation cannot be utilized on student transcripts. We have heard from teachers across Florida who are heartbroken that they are being forced to drop AP and instead teach alternatives that have been deemed legal because the courses exclude these topics. The state's ban of this content removes choice from parents and students. Coming just days from the start of school, it derails the college readiness and affordability plans of tens of thousands of Florida students currently registered for AP Psychology, one of the most popular AP classes in the state. AP is recognized by thousands of colleges and universities across the United States for admissions, scholarships consideration, college credit, and advanced standing. More than 28,000 Florida students took AP Psychology in the 2022-23 academic year.

And from NBC News: