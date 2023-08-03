William Shatner blasts "ridiculous" UFO Congressional hearing

Legendary actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, recently dismissed the recent Congressional hearing on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), commonly known as UFOs, as "ridiculous" during an appearance on NewsNation.

In his characteristic Stentorian voice, the sharp 92-year-old expressed his skepticism to anchor Elizabeth Vargas. He questioned the logic of the notion that highly advanced intelligent beings would travel 10,000 light years only to hide upon reaching Earth.

"It's just, in my mind, it's ridiculous. You mean, some highly intelligent being goes 10,000 light years with advanced technology arrives here, and hides?" Shatner said. He argued that any civilization capable of reaching Earth would likely announce their presence, rather than play an interstellar game of hide-and-seek.

Shatner maintains that there must be life elsewhere in the universe, given its vast size and the statistical probabilities. However, he insists that it "beggars the imagination" that such lifeforms would cover vast distances only to conceal themselves upon arrival.