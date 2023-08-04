Oregon prepares to pump pump pump a-pump pump it up

Oregon is about to allow people to pump their gas. This leaves New Jersey as the only state where you must pay someone else to pump, pump, pump, uh, pump, pump it up.

Oregon Live:

Oregon is priming the pump — the gas pump, that is. Gov. Tina Kotek is expected to sign House Bill 2426 into law on Friday, reversing a decades-old ban on self-serve gasoline that set Oregon apart from nearly every other state in the nation. Self-service will become legal as soon as the bill is signed.

Go Tina! Go Tina!

This is not likely in Oregon: