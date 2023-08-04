Real gnomes (or possibly extraterrestrials) caught on security video scurrying across patio

Madera Ranchos, California resident Debbie Bernard was shocked to see that her security camera had caught a pair of gnomes—or maybe extraterrestrials—scurrying across her patio in the middle of the night last Wednesday. "I know this is a terrible video, but does anyone have any idea what these are?" she wrote on Facebook. Some commenters insist they are ducks, owls, extraterrestrials, or even small dinosaurs. They're wrong though. Those are definitely gnomes, and Bernard better hope they left happy.

image: Madele/Shutterstock

(Fox26News)