The desk that forces you to have bad posture

I love this artwork by Hongxi Li (@sassyli). I never thought I'd see a desk chair that looks as if it would curve in perfect synchronicity with my terrible posture, but I finally found it.
If I had this desk, I'd feel quite at home. At least there wouldn't even be an option to sit up straight, so I wouldn't have to feel guilty about slouching in my seat all the time.
From Instagram:
"Name this chair by @sassyli.
The performance intends to convey "the lack of comfort one can feel at work or in society at large".