DeSantis gets called out for lying about abortion

Ol' Puddin' Fingers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want women to be in charge of their health care, however, that's not always enough for the rabid right. In attempting to backpedal a recent statement that got him in trouble for not being fascist enough, he just decided to make shit up.

MSNBC News correspondent Dasha Burns was having none of it:

"We will be a pro-life president, and we will support pro-life policies," said DeSantis. "I would not allow what a lot of the left wants to do, which is to override pro-life protections throughout the country all the way up, really until the moment of birth in some instances, which I think is infanticide." "I've got to push back on that, because that's a misrepresentation of what's happening," said Burns. "1.3 percent of abortions happen at 21 weeks or higher. There's no evidence of Democrats pushing for abortions up until—" "Their view is all the way up until that, there should not be legal protections," DeSantis insisted. "There's no indication of Democrats pushing for that," repeated Burns.

It is always great when a journalist pushes back against lies. We need more of it.