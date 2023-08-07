Freezing sets, pea soup projectile vomiting, gunshots, and other secrets behind William Friedkin's The Exorcist

William Friedkin, the esteemed director of The French Connection and The Exorcist, died today at age 87. Released in 1973, The Exorcist is a masterpiece of fright films and the first horror movie to be nominated for "best picture" Academy Award. When the film was released on Blu-ray in 2010, it was accompanied by the above documentary made from behind-the-scenes hand-held camera footage that had sat for decades in the garage of cinematographer Owen Roizman.

"Seeing what went on all those years ago has reminded me that this truly was, as we have been saying for so many years, the greatest magic act ever filmed," said Linda Blair at the documentary's release. "What Billy Friedkin did on that set was magic. That's what I always tell people; there's simply no other way to describe it."

From a 2010 article in The Independent: