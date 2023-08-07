Sowing chaos, Judge Cannon makes a problematic ruling

If you were skeptical of Judge Cannon before…

Judge Aileen Cannon has forgotten that the Defendant who appointed her, Donald J. Trump, faces charges for criming in many places. The disturbing ruling that would expose secret grand jury testimony, is pretty sus. Legal experts speculate this will be what pushes the DOJ to request Cannon be recused.

It looks to me like Cannon is doing Trump's witness and jury intimidation for him.

Raw Story:

A stunning new ruling on Monday by U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon that would expose secret grand jury testimony is grounds for the Department of Justice to call for her removal from overseeing the 40-count indictment filed against Donald Trump.

That is the opinion of former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance after Cannon questioned "the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding" and struck two sealed motions filed by prosecutors pursuing the former president over the stolen government documents he was hoarding at his Mar-a-Lago resort…

Former senior DOJ official Harry Litman also questioned what Cannon is doing by writing, "I'm betting that Judge Cannon's account of the out-of-district investigation is not the full story. But hard to see how she can justify not sealing her order referring to another Grand Jury. Could this be a possible vehicle for taking her up and seeking her recusal? Not clear yet."

And Andrew Weissmann, a former prosecutor who worked for special counsel Robert Mueller, argued that Cannon was either showing bias or ignorance with her latest ruling.

"The obstruction crimes that were investigated are charges that could have been brought in FLA or in DC and thus could be investigated in either district," he wrote. "And there was conduct that is alleged to have occurred outside FLA."