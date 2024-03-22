RealityTV billionaire Trump claims, again, to have lots of cash

Unable to post bond in the appeal of his real estate fraud judgment, cosplaying billionaire Donald Trump wrote a 4 am, BOLDFACE claim to have the money.

Taste the sleepless anxiety. Donald Trump took to his social media platform to proclaim his wealth and possession of nearly half a billion dollars in cash. Trump explains why he doesn't want to give the money up if he truly has it, but none of those excuses are valid.

Monday is coming fast. This was certainly not the smartest thing to tell the world immediately after begging the court for leniency.