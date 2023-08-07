Twitter snatches another favored username

After taking the @X username from its longtime user, Twitter has now yanked @music, an account with 500,000 followers. After having paid 44 Billion dollars for the social media site, Elon Musk seems intent on destroying whatever value may have been there, even if it is just a bunch of people following an account to learn about music.

Overclocked3d:

Sixteen years ago, a Twitter user called Jeremy Vaught created the @music Twitter account, and since then he had grown the account's following to over 500,000 users. Last Thursday, without warning, X Corp seized the @music handle from its owner, stating that the account will be "affiliated with X Corp. For those who are unaware, Twitter has been renamed to X by Elon Musk, and X Corp is the company that now operates X/Twitter. Now Twitter's @TwitterMusic account is called @music.

…

Under Musk's leadership, Twitter/X has effectively stolen the popular @music handle from a long-term and active user. It is likely that Twitter/X will do the same to other accounts, should X desire to have certain other handles officiated with it. Another handle that Twitter has taken is the @X handle, which the company seized when the company ditched its original Twitter branding.