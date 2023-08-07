Westboro Baptist Church declares "Hawaii is going to be utterly destroyed,"predicts vague judgment day

The Westboro Baptist Church is second only to Marjorie Taylor Greene for making asinine and hateful statements. On Friday, it issued a press release with the headline, "HAWAII IS GOING TO BE UTTERLY DESTROYED!" The rest of the headline is a word-salad of Bible quotes and bizarre sentences that make Dr. Bronner soap labels read like Stephen King in comparison:

The watchmen who were appointed in providence to warn the inhabitants of Hawaii utterly failed! Instead of warning against sin and death, they have championed the cause of idolatry, fornication, adultery, sodomy, pride – every behavior God called abominable and swore would bring destruction. The warning having failed, soon comes the judgment: "And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places." (Revelation 6:14) A shaking of heaven and earth so severe, the islands will be literally undone – the people will perish. But the servants of God at the Westboro Baptist Church know and love our King, and know that the scripture teaches that some of the human race will be delivered. We will therefore go and preach to the churches of Hawaii, warning those who go "there is death in the pot"! (2 Kings 4:40) Repent or be destroyed at the coming of Christ.

The Westborons, who forgot to ask God exactly when he planned to kill everyone in Hawaii, said they would visit three churches on Sunday to share the bad news. If you ask me, I think they just wanted a vacation they could write off as a church expense.