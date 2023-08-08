Chilling recording reveals Saturn's haunting sound that will send shivers down your spine

Saturn is one angsty planet. It makes a sound that evokes the ominous atmosphere of a horror film before an alien abduction. Though unsettling, I'm fascinated by Saturn's sound and can't stop replaying the audio clip.

These eerie sounds became available for humans to hear when powerful recordings of Saturn's plasma waves, moving to its moon Enceladus, were converted into an audio file. This process is comparable to the way a radio translates electromagnetic waves into music.

