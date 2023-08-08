DeSantis wants to turn a debate into a rally

It is unclear to me why Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis would debate California's Gov. Gavin Newsom in the first place. DeSantis performs terribly in all public appearances, and he isn't running against Newsom for anything. While this doesn't hurt Newsom, who is a competent public speaker and governor, DeSantis clearly can not hold his own.

In order to try and not look like a total fool, DeSantis proposed rules for a "debate" that would make it not a debate. No one wants to watch these two face off, but showing videos to an audience on a stage seems pretty damn silly. That's a film festival.

MSNBC: