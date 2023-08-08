Uvalde school shooter's 17-year-old cousin arrested for threatening to "do the same thing"

A teenage cousin of the 18-year-old Uvalde mass shooter who murdered 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in 2022 was arrested on Monday for threatening to "do the same thing."

The 17-year-old boy, Nathan James Cruz, who also lives in Texas, reportedly threatened his sister, who was in a car with him, telling her he wanted to "shoot her in the head and stated he would 'shoot the school,'" according to an affidavit obtained by CNN.

His sister apparently told their mother, who promptly called the police, telling them she was "especially concerned because the suspect is currently on probation, was intoxicated at the time," and lives right across the street from an elementary school. She said she also overheard her son on the phone trying to illegally get his hands on an AR-15 style assault rifle, which is what his cousin Salvador Ramos used in last year's mass shooting. (Hear more details in news video below, posted by The Recount.)