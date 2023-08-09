Levitating extraterrestrials terrorizing villagers… weren't that.

Last month, the Ikitu indigenous residents of Alto Nanay District were terrorized by what they described as flying extraterrestrials.

"These gentlemen are aliens," one leader in the community reportedly said. "They seem armored like the Green Goblin from Spider-Man. I have shot him twice, and he does not fall, but rises and disappears. We are frightened by what is happening in the community."

But a police investigation has revealed that these flying creatures are actually illegal minors attempting to scare the locals into leaving them alone to continue their operation.

From La República (translated):