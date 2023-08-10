Ingraham Urges GOP to brag about restricting women's rights

Fox host Laura Ingraham clearly has not read the news about Americans across the nation, standing up for access to health care rather than celebrating the overturn of Roe. I hope the party listens to her. The more people hear of their plans, the more likely these fascist conservatives will lose at the polls.

Crooks and Liars:

I don't think any of the suits upstairs at Fox are even watching the Laura Ingraham show anymore. She doesn't generate ad revenue, her ratings are abysmal, and they can't quit her because that would be admitting that liberals are right and she is awful.

So she's allowed to say whatever she wants about the Republican Party and "strategies" for 2024. And then she says this: