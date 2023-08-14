Blue Bird of Cowardliness: Zuck implies Musk is chicken

Sadly, Mark Zuckerberg failed to get Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk to sign a binding agreement to face him in a cage match. While Musk appears focused on the venue, Zuck has lost patience with the fluffy white fail whale and has called no joy on the whole shebang.

Citing the litany of excuses and caveats that Musk has performed since issuing the initial challenge and seeking a more worthy opponent, Zuckerberg will settle for watching Musk continue to kick his own ass with the rest of us.

