Check out Robert Moondragon's art truck

This weekend while I was walking through Bisbee, Arizona, I stumbled upon this most excellent art truck, festooned with keys, shrines, car parts, and more. I learned from one of the pieces on the artmobile that this delightful celebration of found objects belongs to and was created by an artist named Robert Moondragon. The text, surrounded by beads, buttons, photographs ,and drawings, reads:

Robert Moondragon is a multiple media found object artist known for his use of society's throwaways to make jewelry, shrines, mandalas, and sculptures. His unique style and generosity makes him one of the most notable found ojecct artsts in recent modern history.

Enjoy these photos that I took of the vehicle. And to learn more about the artist, visit his Facebook page.