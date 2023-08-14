Musician reimagines Michael Jackson's "Beat It" with a Chinese zither

Moyun describes her guzheng as a Chinese zither. She has a YouTube channel with videos of her reinterpretations of popular Western songs.

In the video below, Moyun plays Michael Jackson's 1982 mega-hit "Beat It."

I read the Wikipedia article about "Beat It," and was surprised to learn that the distinctive synth intro is taken "note-for-note" from a 1981 demo record called The Incredible Sounds of Synclavier II that demonstrated the Synclavier digital synthesizer. It was not originally written for "Beat It."