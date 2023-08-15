Get scared – or confused – with these two-sentence horror stories

Think of the best horror story you've ever read. Maybe it was a Stephen King, or even an R.L. Stine you haven't been able to stop thinking about since you were twelve. Get ready to cast everything you know about horror aside, though: the Insane Plot Twists Twitter account, which specializes in posting the best, worst and strangest two-sentence horror (which is a surprisingly lush niche subgenre) from Reddit and beyond. Granted, many of the submissions may be more perplexing than outright scary, but isn't that part of the charm?

Anything but the Parasite!

The account is an absolute goldmine. Although the stories may not always be genuinely chilling, one thing is for certain: you'll never be able to guess where they're going.