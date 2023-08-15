Trump promises another report

Perhaps you were waiting for the healthcare reform report the former multiple-time impeached President promised, or his infrastructure week report? Next week Trump is going to release a report that completely explains why his attempt to steal an election and subvert the will of the people was legal.

While Trump seemingly tries to toss himself under the bus, you can assume 18 or so of his 18 co-conspirators will experience this if the report ever sees the light of day.

