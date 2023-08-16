Critics upset at Jordan Peterson book jacket that cunningly quotes their criticism as praise

Antivegetable crusader Jordan Peterson has a new edition of one of this books out, and the best thing about it is how it misrepresents quotes from negative reviews as blurbs.

The book cover quoted a line from the Times saying the book was "a philosophy of the meaning of life". But it didn't mention that the review described that philosophy as "bonkers".

Peterson is a gross misogynist kook. Be wary of critics who complain about this, though, and especially anyone suggesting lawsuits. One of the examples in the story appears to be someone more or less complaining that they simply don't want the praise in their review quoted.

Thomas-Corr's review did feature some praise, and it was these passages that were quoted on the paperback's cover. One line quoted Thomas-Corr saying it was "genuinely enlightening and often poignant". Another said: "Here is a father figure who takes his audience seriously. And here is a grander narrative about truth, being, order and chaos that stretches back to the dawn of human consciousness."

This is blatantly insincere waffle and absolutely deserves to be quoted earnestly by the world-class cherrypicker that it is about. Something something "Only the Pig Enjoys It."

My favorite example of the genre is a poster for Legend, a movie about London's Kray twins, which makes middling reviews look positive by making you think more stars are hidden behind the cut-outs of Tom Hardy.