Micah Ofstedahl paints the invisible. His paintings of clear orbs and swirls juxtaposed against landscapes are out of this world. If I saw any of these out in the wild, I'd think that I was looking at something extraterrestrial.

These clear spirals twisting down from the sky are magnificent. I have no idea how one mizes color to make paint look "clear", but it looks like magic to me.



Here's an awesome photo of Micah holding one of his paintings in line with the landscape in the artwork. I love the trippiness of seeing the painted orb placed in the real world.