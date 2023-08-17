Pilot flying passenger plane from Miami to Chili dies on flight

A pilot flying a LATAM Airlines plane from Miami to Chili collapsed in the bathroom and died mid-flight Tuesday morning. The plane was carrying 271 passengers.

The pilot, Captain Ivan Andaur, who had been with the airline for 25 years, began to feel unwell three hours into the trip, according to Simple Flying. So he made his way to the bathroom, where he became incapacitated. Other crew members tried to give him medical assistance while a co-pilot diverted the plane and, 28 minutes later, made an emergency landing in Panama.

From Simple Flying: