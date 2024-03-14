Boeing plane makes emergency landing at LAX — again — after tire trouble

Here we go again. Last night pilots on an American Airlines Boeing 777 plane thought it "blew a tire during take off" after leaving Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and was forced to make an emergency landing at LAX in Los Angeles.

This comes a week after the tire of another Boeing plane, this time with United Airline, flew off right after take-off, prompting that flight to also make an emergency landing in Los Angeles.

And, this comes shortly after other more serious Boeing mishaps, from missing bolts and a blown-out door plug panel mid-flight to a "technical event" that caused a plane to nosedive. Riding on Boeing planes — which are falling apart at the seams — gives "adventure travel" a whole new meaning.

From NBC News: