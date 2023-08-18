People who paid a fortune for Bored Apes are now suing Sotheby's, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber, and others as NFT prices plummet

In May of last year, the lowest price for a Bored Ape NFT was over $400,000. Today, the same NFT is worth only 11% as much, selling for $43,391.

In December, the people who bought Bored Ape NFTs when the price was high filed a lawsuit against everyone they blamed for tricking them into paying hundreds of thousands for incredibly ugly cartoon apes, including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, Madonna, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Steph Curry.

And now, the lawsuit has been amended to include Sotheby's as a defendant.

As reported in Techspot:

The amendment claims Yuga colluded with Sotheby's "to run a deceptive auction." Following the $24.4 million sale, a Sotheby's representative described the winning bidder as a "traditional" collector. According to the lawsuit, the buyer turned out to be crypto exchange FTX. The same FTX that imploded and whose founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is in jail awaiting trial. The lawsuit claims the sale was "rooted in deception" and lent the Bored Ape NFTs "an air of legitimacy" designed to generate hype and investor interest around the brand.

