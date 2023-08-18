Space Force's controversial new squadron logo features the Grim Reaper

The United States Space Force announced its first unit dedicated to destroying satellites of other nations last week. As reported on Space.com, the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) will "analyze the capabilities of potential targets, locate and track these targets as well as participate in "target engagement," which presumably refers to destroying or disrupting adversary satellites, the ground stations that support them and transmissions sent between the two."
And get a load of the Grim-Reaper-with-a-twinkle-in-his-eye insignia for the squadron! It looks like something that an enthusiastic high school student in 1983, provided with a copy of Corel Draw and a half-dozen Polaroids of Gottlieb pinball machine backglass art for inspiration, would make over the weekend.
From the press release:
This patch was revealed as part of the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The platinum represents the men and women of Space Operations Command who faithfully carry out the Space Force mission, the red triangle signifies targeting which is the mission of the 75th ISRS, the reaper inside the triangle signifies the demise of any adversary the squadron would target, the Polaris Star "glint" symbolizes the guiding light of security and alludes to a constant presence and vigilance in space now and in the future, the nose is the delta symbol which evokes historic ties to the earliest days of the U.S. Air Force space community and represents change and innovation, and the scale armor background exemplifies the squadron's strength and flexibility in the protection and defense of the space domain.