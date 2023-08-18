Space Force's controversial new squadron logo features the Grim Reaper

The United States Space Force announced its first unit dedicated to destroying satellites of other nations last week. As reported on Space.com, the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) will "analyze the capabilities of potential targets, locate and track these targets as well as participate in "target engagement," which presumably refers to destroying or disrupting adversary satellites, the ground stations that support them and transmissions sent between the two."

And get a load of the Grim-Reaper-with-a-twinkle-in-his-eye insignia for the squadron! It looks like something that an enthusiastic high school student in 1983, provided with a copy of Corel Draw and a half-dozen Polaroids of Gottlieb pinball machine backglass art for inspiration, would make over the weekend.

From the press release: