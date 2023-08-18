StarLite is a 12.5" tablet for Linux lovers

If you've ever fooled around trying to beat a normal Linux distribution onto an Android tablet, well, chances are you ended up with something barely usable and a strong disinclination to try that again. The StarLite is a 12.5-inch premium tablet, $500 or thereabouts, designed from the ground-up as an open-source machine with customizable software: "Your laptop will arrive precisely the way you want it, with your chosen distribution pre-installed."

Good main-machine potential, even, with 16GB of RAM, alt modes over USB-C and a decent-looking keyboard.

Their privacy-oriented laptops look great too, though there's no defecit of Linux-ready alternatives. [via Hacker News]