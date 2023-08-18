Yet another child shoots yet another child dead; nothing will be done

In Florida, a nine-year-old shot a six-year-old in the head.

Guns are a bigger problem in the United States than I realized. Not only are our children routinely, like this pair in Florida, gunning one another down, but as they get a bit older, they experience live shooter drills in school, waiting for the day one of their classmates snaps. Then we have a whole army of second amendment gun nuts who want to go to war with the government over their right to have kids shoot each other.

The incidence of home invasions being repelled by heroic people with a handgun or assault rifle appears to not be statistically significant for any given decade.

Anyways, Florida, keep legislating problems for too-inclusive Disney World and make sure no one teaches anything in your schools.

NBC:

An adult was in the home. Authorities said they could not disclose the relationship between the adult and the children or the relationship between the two children under Florida's victim privacy protections, Marsy's Law, Stronko said. The investigation continues. Authorities have not found any indication of criminal violence, the sheriff's office said. The incident is not the first involving a young child and a gun in recent months. In Virginia, the mother of a 6-year-old who police say intentionally shot his first grade teacher pleaded guilty to child neglect Tuesday.

