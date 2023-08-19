DeSantis seems very cozy with the "alternate electors" scheme in this 2020 interview

Florida's Ron DeSantis seemed to be on the same page with Donald Trump and his criminal gang about subverting the will of the voters. Speaking with Fox News on Election night, when things weren't going the Republican's way, DeSantis indeed suggests they use questionable legal trickery to steal the election.

Recently, DeSantis has admitted that Joe Biden is the duly elected President of the United States.

Florida Politics:

DeSantis' comments, which came two days after the 2020 General Election, echo those Trump ally Roger Stone floated before the election in a newly revealed video making headlines this week. "If you're in those states that have Republican Legislatures like Pennsylvania and Michigan and all these places, call your state Representative and your state Senators. Under Article II of the Constitution, presidential electors are done by the Legislatures and the schemes they create," he told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" on Nov. 5, 2020. "If there's departure from that — if they're not following (or) ignoring the law — then they can provide remedies as well. So, I would exhaust every option to make sure we have a fair count."