DeSantis signs law banning kids from social media in Florida

Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning kids from social media until they are 14 and requiring parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds.

The measure requires social media platforms to terminate the accounts of people under 14 and those of people under 16 who do not have parental consent. It requires them to use a third-party verification system to screen out those who are underage.

The state's Republican-led legislature passed a bill in February that would have banned children under 16 from social media entirely. DeSantis, a Republican, vetoed that bill earlier this month, saying it limited parents' rights.