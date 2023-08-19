Watch a bunch of colorful blobs get squished into a perfect vinyl record

Watch a bunch of colorful blobs get squished into one gorgeous vinyl record. I don't even care what music comes out of this record, I just want to have it in my house so I can look at the vibrant design.

When the video first began, I hadn't yet read the title and thought I was watching a piece of colorful soap get made. I was pleasantly surprised to see the bits of colorful material get pressed together and then polished into a record.

I love this color combination and the splatter effect that happens when it gets pressed. It's also so very satisfying to watch the extra bits get trimmed. This looks like so much fun to make!