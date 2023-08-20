DeSantis becomes a deer in headlights when questioned about his leaked debate memo

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looked like he just saw a ghost or something. Sweaty, bug-eyed, and anxious, the failing Republican Presidential candidate claimed not to have read a leaked memo detailing his debate strategies. Keep grinding those teeth, Ron!

DeSantis may not last long enough to see who picks up the mantle once the Republican front-runner is declared too much a liability or is incarcerated.

OMG!!! He's broken. Crushed. It's over. Wow. I almost feel sorry for him. Not quite, but almost. pic.twitter.com/kZuQYQBlmL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 20, 2023

Why not just admit you read it and declare it wrong, and/or not real? The "I haven't read it" thing about a document you clearly read and everyone is discussing? Weak.

Featured Image: Screengrab